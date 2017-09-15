(CNN) Well hello, Bette Midler, it's so nice to have you back where you belong.

The 71-year-old actress took a spill Thursday night during a Broadway performance of "Hello Dolly."

Fans were alarmed when Midler tumbled while onstage.

"An hour into @HelloDollyBway & a tech snafu has just led 2 the amazing @BetteMidler toppling off a moving platform," music critic Todd Simmons tweeted. "A literal show stopper."

An hour into @HelloDollyBway & a tech snafu has just led 2 the amazing @BetteMidler toppling off a moving platform. A literal show stopper😳

"She is amazing," one person tweeted. "Back on stage like a champ to thunderous applause!"

She is amazing. Back on stage like a champ to thunderous applause! — Alpha Mom (TM) (@alphamom) September 15, 2017

After her fall, the star tweeted to let everyone know she was well.

"You may hear I was in a little accident on stage tonight; two set pieces collided, I had to make a run for it, and I fell," she wrote. "But I'm fine."

You may hear I was in a little accident on stage tonight; two set pieces collided, I had to make a run for it, and I fell. But I'm fine. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 15, 2017

Midler took home the Tony award for best actress in a musical for her role in "Hello Dolly" in June. In her acceptance speech, she called it "one of the greatest professional experiences of my entire life."