What happened this week (in anything but politics)

Selena Gomez's friend gave her a kidney
Major friendship goals: Selena Gomez laid low this summer because she received a kidney transplant from her friend and actress Francia Raisa.
Bodega box founders say sorry
Outrage! The Internet was not happy with this startup for taking aim at mom-and-pop shops run by hardworking immigrants.
Apple unveils 'one more thing'
Apple's iPhone X features Face ID detection, no home button and animated emojis. So for $999, you can animate the poop emoji to mimic your facial expression. Cool, cool.
Danica Patrick's NASCAR future
Is Danica Patrick's racing career over? The race car driver said she won't be returning to Stewart-Hass Racing.
Nordstrom store has booze, no merchandise
Nordstrom has a new idea for how to reinvent itself: a store with personal stylists, manicures and wine, but no merchandise.
'Monkey selfie' case
The case of the world's most litigious selfie has come to a close.
Miss America 2018 is...
There she is... a history-making Miss America! For the first time ever in the pageant, a contestant from North Dakota won the crown.
Kristen Bell entertains in Florida
The 'Frozen' singer was stuck in Florida over the weekend and helped brighten the day for a group of Hurricane Irma evacuees. Awww ....