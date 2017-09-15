Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 12:53 PM ET, Fri September 15, 2017

(CNN)It's been a long week. So, let's take a look back at a sweet moment in Florida, what got the Internet fired up and what happens when a monkey takes a selfie. Here's the lighter side of the news and this is a politics free zone.

Selena Gomez's friend gave her a kidney

Major friendship goals: Selena Gomez laid low this summer because she received a kidney transplant from her friend and actress Francia Raisa.

Bodega box founders say sorry

    Outrage! The Internet was not happy with this startup for taking aim at mom-and-pop shops run by hardworking immigrants.
    Apple unveils 'one more thing'

    Apple's iPhone X features Face ID detection, no home button and animated emojis. So for $999, you can animate the poop emoji to mimic your facial expression. Cool, cool.

    Danica Patrick's NASCAR future

    Is Danica Patrick's racing career over? The race car driver said she won't be returning to Stewart-Hass Racing.

    Nordstrom store has booze, no merchandise

    Nordstrom has a new idea for how to reinvent itself: a store with personal stylists, manicures and wine, but no merchandise.

    'Monkey selfie' case

    The case of the world's most litigious selfie has come to a close.

    Indians extend winning streak

    What curse? The Indians 22nd win is the longest streak in 100 years.

    Miss America 2018 is...

    There she is... a history-making Miss America! For the first time ever in the pageant, a contestant from North Dakota won the crown.

    Kristen Bell entertains in Florida

    The 'Frozen' singer was stuck in Florida over the weekend and helped brighten the day for a group of Hurricane Irma evacuees. Awww ....