London Tube attack
An improvised explosive device was detonated on a London Underground train, injuring at least 29 people during rush hour Friday morning. A manhunt is underway and police are treating the incident as terrorism. President Trump tweeted saying "Another attack in London by a loser terrorist." Trump went on to tweet support of his travel ban saying it should be "far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!"
The looming North Korea threat
North Korea fired a ballistic missile over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. This was its second launch to flyover Japan in less than a month. The White House held a briefing where top officials said there are military options available for dealing with the North Korea crisis.
Trump's new target: ESPN
On Friday, Trump asked ESPN to apologize for "untruth" after anchor Jemele Hill tweeted earlier this week that the President is a "white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists." Neither Hill nor ESPN immediately responded to the President's Friday morning tweet, and ESPN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In other news
-- Former police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of black motorist Anthony Lamar Smith in St. Louis.
-- The spokesman for Trump's former campaign chairman testified before a grand jury as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Russia.
-- Tropical Storm Jose has been quite unpredictable, but the latest forecast says it may bring rain and wind to the Northeast next week.
-- NASA's Cassini mission is over after the spacecraft spent 20 years in space and took a "death dive" into Saturn. See footage of the mission here.
It's Friday! Need a weekend getaway? Treat yourself to a spa treatment spiked with booze or take a virtual trip with photos from around the world.