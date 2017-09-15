Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Friday, September 15

By Sara Afzal, CNN

Updated 6:11 PM ET, Fri September 15, 2017

Forensics officers work alongside a tube train on the London Underground at Parsons Green station in west London Friday following an incident that British police are treating as an act of terrorism.
(CNN)
Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

London Tube attack

An improvised explosive device was detonated on a London Underground train, injuring at least 29 people during rush hour Friday morning. A manhunt is underway and police are treating the incident as terrorism. President Trump tweeted saying "Another attack in London by a loser terrorist." Trump went on to tweet support of his travel ban saying it should be "far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!"

The looming North Korea threat

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. This was its second launch to flyover Japan in less than a month. The White House held a briefing where top officials said there are military options available for dealing with the North Korea crisis.
    Trump's new target: ESPN

    On Friday, Trump asked ESPN to apologize for "untruth" after anchor Jemele Hill tweeted earlier this week that the President is a "white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists." Neither Hill nor ESPN immediately responded to the President's Friday morning tweet, and ESPN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    In other news

    -- Former police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of black motorist Anthony Lamar Smith in St. Louis.

    -- The spokesman for Trump's former campaign chairman testified before a grand jury as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Russia.

    -- Tropical Storm Jose has been quite unpredictable, but the latest forecast says it may bring rain and wind to the Northeast next week.
    -- NASA's Cassini mission is over after the spacecraft spent 20 years in space and took a "death dive" into Saturn. See footage of the mission here.
    It's Friday! Need a weekend getaway? Treat yourself to a spa treatment spiked with booze or take a virtual trip with photos from around the world.