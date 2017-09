Trump's new target: ESPN

On Friday, Trump asked ESPN to apologize for "untruth" after anchor Jemele Hill tweeted earlier this week that the President is a "white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists." Neither Hill nor ESPN immediately responded to the President's Friday morning tweet, and ESPN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In other news

-- Former police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of black motorist Anthony Lamar Smith in St. Louis.-- The spokesman for Trump's former campaign chairman testified before a grand jury as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Russia.-- Tropical Storm Jose has been quite unpredictable, but the latest forecast says it may bring rain and wind to the Northeast next week -- NASA's Cassini mission is over after the spacecraft spent 20 years in space and took a "death dive" into Saturn. See footage of the mission here.