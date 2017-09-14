ISIS claims responsibility for dual attack in Iraq

(CNN) Sixty-six people were killed and 97 others were wounded when ISIS militants carried out a coordinated attack targeting a security checkpoint and a restaurant in the south of Iraq on Thursday, according to a statement released by Dhi-Qar Police headquarters.

ISIS claimed responsibility, saying it targeted Shiites in the outskirts of Nasiriya city in the south of Iraq, according to an ISIS statement circulating on ISIS telegram channels.

An armed attack on a restaurant was followed by a car bomb and a suicide bomber at a nearby checkpoint, the police statement said. Security officials foiled an ISIS attack on a second restaurant nearby, but several security officials were killed and wounded in the exchange of fire.

Iraqi security officials killed six of the attackers, the statement added.

Footage from Al-Nasiriya TV showed a hectic scene of the injured arriving at the al-Hussein Educational Hospital.

