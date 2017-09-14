The week in 28 photos

Iraqi Kurds carry torches up a mountain in the town of Akra on Sunday, September 10. They were gathering to show their support for an independence referendum later this month.
Singer Rihanna rides on the back of a motorbike during her Fenty Puma fashion show in New York on Sunday, September 10.
Fireworks are carried in Vilafranca del Penedes, Spain, during a Catalan pro-independence rally on Sunday, September 10.
A model prepares backstage at a fashion show in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, September 9.
In this long-exposure photo, a rocket blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, September 13. It carried three men to the International Space Station.
Chinese honor guard members march in formation Wednesday, September 13, before a welcoming ceremony for Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.
A bird is covered in oil near the shores of Greece's Salamis island on Tuesday, September 12. An oil tanker sank there a couple of days before.
A man wades through a flooded street in Havana, Cuba, on Sunday, September 10. Hurricane Irma battered central Cuba before moving toward Florida.
A sparrow gets a piece of bread at a park in Dresden, Germany, on Wednesday, September 13.
On the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a man places a flower at the National September 11 Memorial in New York.
Passengers fill a tram in Kiev, Ukraine, on Monday, September 11.
In advance of the Durga Puja festival, an artist in Kolkata, India, works on statues of the Hindu goddess Durga on Thursday, September 14.
A dog rests during the Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest, a dog show in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, September 14.