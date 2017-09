The week in 28 photos

Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar hold their infant son Abdul Masood, who died when their boat capsized just before reaching Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 13. More than 370,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 25, according to the United Nations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority who live in Myanmar's Rakhine state but are not recognized as citizens by the government. They are considered by human-rights groups to be among the world's most persecuted people.