The week in 28 photos

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, slides into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, September 11. Irma laid waste to several Caribbean islands and caused historic destruction across Florida.

Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar hold their infant son Abdul Masood, who died when their boat capsized just before reaching Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 13. More than 370,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 25, according to the United Nations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority who live in Myanmar's Rakhine state but are not recognized as citizens by the government. They are considered by human-rights groups to be among the world's most persecuted people.

Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, introduces the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday, September 12. The reveal of the new phone, which uses face-recognition software to log the user in, comes 10 years after the launch of the first iPhone.

An aerial photo shows hurricane damage in Road Town, the capital of the British Virgin Islands, on Wednesday, September 13. See more photos of Hurricane Irma's catastrophic damage

Iraqi Kurds carry torches up a mountain in the town of Akra on Sunday, September 10. They were gathering to show their support for an independence referendum later this month.

Singer Rihanna rides on the back of a motorbike during her Fenty Puma fashion show in New York on Sunday, September 10.

A man looks at a copy of "What Happened," Hillary Clinton's latest memoir, at a bookstore in New York on Tuesday, September 12. In the book, Clinton reflects on the 2016 presidential election and her loss to Donald Trump.

Blood stains Pope Francis' cassock Sunday, September 10, after he accidentally hit his head on his Popemobile in Cartagena, Colombia. Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said the Pope was bruised but OK. See photos from the Pope's five-day visit to Colombia

Fireworks are carried in Vilafranca del Penedes, Spain, during a Catalan pro-independence rally on Sunday, September 10.

A model prepares backstage at a fashion show in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, September 9.

Soldiers stand guard Friday, September 8, near the Sensacion hotel, which collapsed in Matias Romero, Mexico, after a magnitude-8.1 earthquake struck the country's southern coast. It was the strongest quake to hit the country in 100 years, according to President Enrique Peña Nieto.

A car is partially submerged in Livorno, Italy, on Sunday, September 10, after heavy rainstorms triggered severe flooding in the Tuscany region.

Police officers help injured comrades at the scene of a bomb attack in Thailand's Yala province on Thursday, September 14. Officials said suspected rebels ambushed an army patrol and then opened fire on security forces who responded to the scene, according to the French news agency AFP.

A boy wipes down a pedal car Saturday, September 9, at the Settrington Cup, a children's race held annually at the Goodwood Revival festival in Chichester, England.

In this long-exposure photo, a rocket blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, September 13. It carried three men to the International Space Station.

Jamie Foxx shows a phone to fellow actor Tracy Morgan as they take part in the "Hand in Hand" telethon in New York on Tuesday, September 12. More than 60 celebrities took part in the telethon, which raised money for hurricane relief.

Chinese honor guard members march in formation Wednesday, September 13, before a welcoming ceremony for Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

A bird is covered in oil near the shores of Greece's Salamis island on Tuesday, September 12. An oil tanker sank there a couple of days before.

A man wades through a flooded street in Havana, Cuba, on Sunday, September 10. Hurricane Irma battered central Cuba before moving toward Florida.

A sparrow gets a piece of bread at a park in Dresden, Germany, on Wednesday, September 13.

The Northern Lights illuminate the sky over Torsfjorden, Norway, on Friday, September 8. 11 places to see the aurora borealis

A woman cries after a deadly school fire in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, September 14. At least 21 students and two adults were killed. Investigators were examining whether an electric short circuit caused the fire.

A member of the Mexican Navy kneels next to a rescue dog as they work near earthquake damage in Juchitan, Mexico, on Sunday, September 10.

On the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a man places a flower at the National September 11 Memorial in New York.

Passengers fill a tram in Kiev, Ukraine, on Monday, September 11.

In advance of the Durga Puja festival, an artist in Kolkata, India, works on statues of the Hindu goddess Durga on Thursday, September 14.

A dog rests during the Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest, a dog show in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, September 14.