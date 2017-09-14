Tropical Storm Jose's path shifts west toward US

(CNN) The so-called cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Jose now includes North Carolina's Outer Banks after the National Hurricane Center shifted its forecast west Thursday.

"While it is too early for details at this point, the model guidance is generally west of the previous forecast," the center said in its advisory.

The inclusion of the Outer Banks marks the first time the United States has been in the forecast cone tracking Jose.

On Thursday, Jose was in the southwest Atlantic Ocean about 435 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph, according to the hurricane center.

No matter its path, Tropical Storm Jose is expected to bring rough surf and rip current conditions to the southwestern Atlantic in the next few days.

The swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico and the US Southeast coast. Those effects will spread north along the mid-Atlantic coast in the next few days.