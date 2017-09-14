Breaking News

Hurricane Irma: No power, blocked roads add to frustrations in Florida

By Faith Karimi, Jason Hanna and Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 3:36 AM ET, Thu September 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys
Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys

    JUST WATCHED

    Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(14 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Power is still out for millions in Florida
  • "I honestly didn't think it would be that bad," resident says

(CNN)Days after Hurricane Irma tore through Florida and left millions without power, residents are slowly returning to find ruins in some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Recovery is only getting started, and some areas are still flooded. Utility companies are working to rapidly restore power to the battered Florida Keys, as frustrated residents who evacuated emerge from shelters ready to go home.
About 3.2 million utility customers remain without power in the state, Gov. Rick Scott said Wednesday. Parts of central and southern Florida will be a sweltering 90 degrees for several days, with humidity making it feel like the mid-90s.
    Full coverage

    Scott urged first responders to check health care facilities after eight patients died at a nursing home with no air conditioning three days after Irma ravaged the state.
    Relief is days away for those suffering the high temperatures. Those on the west coast, where Hurricane Irma made landfall, will likely have power restored by September 22, according to Florida Power & Light Co.
    Read More
    Customers who lost electricity on Florida's eastern side will likely have it restored by this weekend because fewer electrical poles came down than in other parts of the state, the company said.
    Hurricane Irma's furious march through Florida not only darkened millions of homes, it also flooded roads and piled them with debris, blocking off access to neighborhoods.
    Massive power outages also crippled other states, including Georgia, where hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses organizations did not have power Wednesday.

    'I didn't think it would be that bad'

    Jessica Gonzalez is back in her Florida neighborhood of LaBelle, but the heat is keeping her outdoors.
    Her home was damaged by the storm and has no power. She celebrated her 20th birthday this week by waking up in her car with her husband and 2-year-old daughter.
    They cook outside and sleep in their car.
    "I honestly didn't think it would be that bad. You hear a lot it's Category 5, but you really don't think it's going to hit your house," Gonzalez told CNN's Ed Lavandera, referring to how strong Irma was when it left the Caribbean islands and set sights on Florida.
    With no power and the house caving in, fellow LaBelle residents Bob and Tara Hahn have moved their 10 children into their oldest daughter's two-bedroom house.
    During the storm, a giant tree crashed into their home, sending whipping rain pouring inside. There's no power and no answers on when it'll be back.
    Officials told them it'll take weeks, they said. As they wait, they have 17 people living under one roof.

    'There's nothing here'

    Power is just one of many concerns for the residents. Others don't have access to their homes due to debris and piles of brush blocking roads.
    Frustrations grew Wednesday when some residents tried to go home along a two-lane stretch of highway through the Florida Keys, but were told it's not safe enough to return home.
    Foster kids staying in $30M mansion after Irma
    Foster kids staying in $30M mansion after Irma

      JUST WATCHED

      Foster kids staying in $30M mansion after Irma

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Foster kids staying in $30M mansion after Irma 00:58
    In Big Pine Key, houses were reduced to splinters. Boats were scattered across land -- a reminder that streets turned into rivers when the hurricane hit.
    Richard Tabacco stayed with his family on the island through the storm. They are all OK -- a generator is keeping them cool, he said. But he is warning residents who evacuated to stay away.
    "There's nothing here," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo, who accompanied a search-and-rescue team on Wednesday. "There's no gas, there's no water. There's no stores. There's no electricity. There's no cellphone service. Just stay away for about two weeks."
    "Let the first responders ... do their job, and y'all can come back later," he added.
    Still, anxious residents wanted to return home.
    At a checkpoint on Lower Matecumbe Key, sheriff's deputies turned away people trying to get to their homes in the lower Keys. Instead of going back, many pulled their cars over to the side of the highway, sat and waited.
    A deputy at the checkpoint said they were trying to keep people safe, but some residents said they knew the risks and were willing to accept them.
    Many wanted to survey the damage; others wanted to prevent looting.
    Debris litters the area around a group of homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, September 13. Irma laid waste to beautiful Caribbean islands and caused historic destruction across Florida. The cleanup will take weeks; recovery will take months.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Debris litters the area around a group of homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, September 13. Irma laid waste to beautiful Caribbean islands and caused historic destruction across Florida. The cleanup will take weeks; recovery will take months.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 56
    Lake County jail inmates fill sandbags in Astor, Florida, on September 13.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Lake County jail inmates fill sandbags in Astor, Florida, on September 13.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 56
    A classic Volkswagen sits in the floodwaters left by Hurricane Irma on September 13 in Middleburg, Florida. Flooding in town from the Black Creek topped the previous high water mark by about seven feet.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A classic Volkswagen sits in the floodwaters left by Hurricane Irma on September 13 in Middleburg, Florida. Flooding in town from the Black Creek topped the previous high water mark by about seven feet.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 56
    James Wade checks for water damaged items as floodwaters recede September 13 in Middleburg, Florida.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    James Wade checks for water damaged items as floodwaters recede September 13 in Middleburg, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 56
    Floodwaters surround vehicles in Callahan, Florida, on Tuesday, September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Floodwaters surround vehicles in Callahan, Florida, on Tuesday, September 12.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 56
    Jose Encarnacion pulls a chicken from a cage as he gathers belongings from his flooded house in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Jose Encarnacion pulls a chicken from a cage as he gathers belongings from his flooded house in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 56
    Joseph Dupuis III stacks boxes off the floor in his parents&#39; water-logged apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Joseph Dupuis III stacks boxes off the floor in his parents' water-logged apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 56
    Motorists in Estero, Florida, fill gas cans September 12, moments before police shut the station down because of a curfew.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Motorists in Estero, Florida, fill gas cans September 12, moments before police shut the station down because of a curfew.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 56
    Mike Gilbert and his daughter Brooke embrace in front of a relative&#39;s destroyed condominium building in Islamorada in the Florida Keys on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Mike Gilbert and his daughter Brooke embrace in front of a relative's destroyed condominium building in Islamorada in the Florida Keys on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 56
    Members of the US Coast Guard operate in floodwaters during rescue missions in Hastings, Florida, on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Members of the US Coast Guard operate in floodwaters during rescue missions in Hastings, Florida, on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 56
    Waist-deep in floodwater, Shelly Hughes gets her first look at the inside of her camper in Arcadia, Florida, on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Waist-deep in floodwater, Shelly Hughes gets her first look at the inside of her camper in Arcadia, Florida, on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 56
    In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 56
    Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm-surge floodwaters in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm-surge floodwaters in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 56
    Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 56
    Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 56
    Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father&#39;s convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father's convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 56
    Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor&#39;s house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor's house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 56
    Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 56
    A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 56
    John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 56
    A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 56
    People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville&#39;s Memorial Park on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville's Memorial Park on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 56
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 56
    A truck drives through a flooded street in Key Largo on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A truck drives through a flooded street in Key Largo on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 56
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 56
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 56
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 56
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor&#39;s home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor's home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 56
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 56
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 56
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 56
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 56
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 56
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 56
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 56
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma&#39;s approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma's approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 56
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 56
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 56
    A sheriff&#39;s deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 56
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 56
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 56
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 56
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 56
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 56
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 56
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 56
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 56
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 56
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 56
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 56
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 56
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 56
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 56
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 56
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 56
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/americas/gallery/hurricane-irma-caribbean/index.html&quot;&gt;See Hurricane Irma&#39;s impact on the Caribbean&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. See Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean
    Hide Caption
    56 of 56
    08 irma florida 091309 irma florida 0913 RESTRICTED10 florida irma 091311 florida irma 0913 01 irma florida 091302 irma florida 091303 irma florida 091304 irma florida 091305 irma florida 091306 irma florida 091307 irma florida 091301 irma florida 091203 irma florida 091208 irma florida 091205 irma florida 091211 irma florida 091204 irma florida 091206 irma florida 091209 irma florida 091202 irma florida 091210 irma florida 091207 irma florida 091229 irma florida 091131 irma florida 091130 irma florida 091132 irma florida 091133 irma florida 091104 irma florida 091114 irma florida 091117 Irma florida 091116 Irma florida 091109 irma florida 091121 irma florida 0911 RESTRICTED13 irma florida 091149 irma florida 091050 irma florida 091052 irma florida 091041 irma florida 091035 irma florida 091033 irma florida 091044 irma florida 091025 irma florida 091013 irma florida 091045 irma florida 091042 irma florida 091043 irma florida 091017 irma florida 091019 Irma Florida 091028 irma florida 091037 irma florida 091008 Irma Florida 0910 RESTRICTED38 irma florida 0910 RESTRICTED09 Irma Florida 091026 irma florida 091027 irma florida 091007 Irma Florida 0910

    Deadly storm

    At least 33 storm-related deaths have been reported on the US mainland, according to local officials. They include 26 in Florida, four in South Carolina and three in Georgia. The total number doesn't include the nursing home deaths, which police said are under investigation.
    The nursing home deaths Wednesday in Hollywood prompted officials to call for action. Florida has the largest percentage of residents age 65 or older -- 19.1%, according to the Pew Research Center.
    At least 8 dead in Florida nursing home after Irma
    At least 8 dead in Florida nursing home after Irma
    "I'm going to aggressively demand answers on how this tragic event took place," the governor said. "... I am also asking available first responders to immediately check in with the health care facilities in their area to make sure nursing homes and assisted living facilities are able to keep their residents safe."
    Before the hurricane smashed into the US mainland over the weekend, it struck northern Caribbean islands, leaving at least 44 people dead, authorities said.
    Irma, which stretched 650 miles from east to west, has pummeled at least nine states -- deluging streets, knocking over trees and destroying homes along the way.
    President Donald Trump plans to visit the region Thursday to see the devastation.

    CNN's Miguel Marquez, Chris Boyette, Tina Burnside, Rene Marsh, Darran Simon, and Keith Allen contributed to this report.