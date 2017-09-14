Mexico's view of the US has hit a record low

(CNN) After a period of goodwill during the Obama years, the views of Mexicans toward the United States are souring.

According to a study released Thursday by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center, more Mexicans view the United States unfavorably than at any other time since 2002, when Pew started keeping track. They don't like President Donald Trump or his border wall proposal, and fewer believe strong economic ties are good for them, compared with two years ago.

But, as in most relationships, it's more complicated than it seems.

US image in Mexico

In a survey of 1,000 Mexicans from March to April, nearly two-thirds expressed an unfavorable opinion of their neighbor to the north. That's more than double the share in 2015, when 29% held a negative view of the US. And it represents a complete reversal of positions from 2015, when 66% of Mexicans held favorable views toward the US and 29% held unfavorable ones.

Opinions differ depending on age, income and education.

Read More