What is the DREAM Act?

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and congressional Democratic leaders discussed Wednesday night pairing the "DREAM Act" with border security as part of an overall immigration deal, according to a source briefed on their dinner.

Passing the DREAM Act would be a win for Democrats, who have insisted the bipartisan bill be the basis for any compromise to protect recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

The bill has been around for years, but was reintroduced this year by South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin.

It would grant a conditional green card to all current DACA recipients, unless they have voided the terms of their permits, and create a system for similar young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to also obtain conditional green cards.

Eventually, if the requirements of the bill are met, those individuals could apply for permanent residency and potentially citizenship.

