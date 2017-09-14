Story highlights The former vice president noted tension in some of America's key alliances

Biden is widely seen as a potential contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a stinging rebuke of the Trump administration's foreign policy and "moral leadership" in an op-ed published by The New York Times on Thursday.

Biden wrote that "the power of our example" has "stood as the foundation of American policy throughout my political career -- until recently."

The former vice president noted tension in some of America's key alliances and warned against the Trump administration's drift towards isolationism.

"Around the world, including in the United States, we are seeing the resurgence of a worldview that is closed off and clannish. President Trump keeps longstanding allies such as Germany at arm's length, while expressing admiration for autocrats like Vladimir Putin who thwart democratic institutions."

Seizing on Trump's roundly criticized response to the racial violence in Charlottesville, Biden wrote that Trump's "shameful defense of white nationalists and neo-Nazis" had "further abnegated America's moral leadership."

