Tillerson calls for an end to 'horrors' in Myanmar

(CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for an end to the "horrors" in Myanmar's Rakhine state Thursday, saying the violence represents a "defining moment" for the country's new civilian government.

He also called the violence, which has disproportionately affected the country's Rohingya Muslim community, "unacceptable," and said the attacks -- which some have deemed ethnic cleansing -- "has to stop."

But Tillerson and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who were addressing reporters at a joint press conference in London, stopped short of criticizing Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, or the government she oversees.

"We appreciate the difficult and complex situation that Aung San Suu Kyi finds herself in," Tillerson said, alluding to the power sharing agreement that gives military leaders vast influence over the country's affairs, "and I think it is important that the global community speak out in support of what we all know the expectation is towards the treatment of people, regardless of their ethnicity."

Johnson, for his part, was asked whether he regrets his recent praise of Suu Kyi in light of her tepid response to the attacks on Rohingya villages by security forces, which she has framed as anti-terrorism operations.

