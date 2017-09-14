US citizen fighting for ISIS captured in Syria

Story highlights It appeared that the American citizen surrendered to Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces

This isn't the first US citizen fighting for ISIS to be detained by US allies in the region

(CNN) The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have detained a US citizen who had been fighting with ISIS in Syria, a US military official told CNN Thursday.

The official added that it appeared that the American citizen surrendered to Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

A spokesperson for the US-led coalition fighting ISIS would not confirm that a US citizen was in the custody of the SDF, referring questions to the US State Department.

"We have seen those same reports and the SDF as our partner has taken an oath to make sure that any fighters that they capture that they maintain them and bring them to the proper authorities. In this case the proper authorities would be the equivalent of the department of state in the country," Col. Ryan Dillon told reporters at the Pentagon via a video conference from Baghdad.

"If this was a US citizen it would be the Department of State to find out the updates on that particular person," Dillon added.

