Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump flew to Florida on Thursday to see the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Irma up close.

Soon after Air Force One landed, he gave a few brief remarks touting the hard work of the various state and federal agencies. Then Trump said this about Florida Gov. Rick Scott:

"I hope this man right here Rick Scott runs for the Senate. I don't know what he is going to do. I know that a certain point it ends to you and we can't let it end, so I hope he runs for Senate."

Um, awkward.

Don't believe me? Watch it yourself.

Read More