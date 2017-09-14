Story highlights Almost two in three of Trump's nominees so far are still waiting for a vote

Trump blames Democrats for obstruction, while Dems blame missing and delayed paperwork

Trump has formally nominated fewer people than both Obama and Bush at this point

(CNN) President Donald Trump has only filled 126 of his Senate-confirmed nomination slots so far in his presidency -- a number that lags far behind the number of confirmations at this point for George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

But Trump's slow pace of nominating his picks to their posts isn't the only reason he's falling behind.

While it's true Trump has nominated fewer people than his predecessors through his first eight months, the people he has nominated so far are moving through Congress slower than previous new presidents.

Only 37% of the picks Trump has revealed so far have been confirmed on Capitol Hill, leaving almost two-thirds of Trump's picks still moving through the process heading toward an eventual confirmation vote.

Obama's unified government in 2009 moved the nominations along swiftly, confirming seven in 10 of Obama's picks to this point. And in 2001, with a Senate divided virtually evenly, more than half of Bush's nominations so far had been confirmed.

