Story highlights Trump reiterated a point he's made many times: "The Iran deal is one of the worst deals I've ever seen"

Trump must decide whether to certify that Iran is in compliance with the terms of the deal next month

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is expected to extend sanctions relief for Iran this week as part of the 2015 nuclear deal, two senior administration officials said, even as the President offered yet another signal that he favors ending the agreement and his administration imposed new non-nuclear sanctions on Tehran.

The moves come as the administration is wrapping up a months-long review of US policy toward Iran, which officials said is close to completion. Trump is now expected to extend sanctions waivers, first issued by the Obama administration, which allow Iran to conduct international business.

The move is largely procedural -- keeping the United States in compliance with its obligations under the deal. And while it gives Iran a temporary reprieve, the more significant deadline comes next month, when Trump must decide whether to certify that Iran is in compliance with the terms of the deal.

"You'll see what I'm going to be doing very shortly in October," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "But I will say this, the Iran deal is one of the worst deals I've ever seen, certainly at a minimum the spirit of the deal is just atrociously kept. But the Iran deal is not a fair deal to this country. It's a deal that should have never ever been made. And you'll see what we're doing in a couple of weeks."

Trump promised the US is "not going to stand for what they (Iran) are doing," arguing Iran has "violated so many different elements" of the deal.

