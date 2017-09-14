Story highlights Scott expressed disgust with Trump's remark that there was 'blame on both sides'

Trump and Scott met on Wednesday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump maintained Thursday his controversial position that people on both sides of the deadly Charlottesville clashes were at fault, one day after meeting with the lone African-American Senate Republican who publicly condemned him over it.

Asked about the meeting with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the President told reporters on Air Force One that many people have said he had a point when he remarked that there was "blame on both sides."

"We had a great talk yesterday," Trump said of his meeting with Scott. "I think especially in light of the advent of Antifa, if you look at what's going on there. You have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also, and essentially that's what I said. Now, because of what's happened since then with Antifa — you look at really what's happened since Charlottesville, a lot of people are saying and people have actually written, 'Gee, Trump might have a point.' I said, 'You've got some very bad people on the other side also,' which is true."

Scott, the first African-American elected to the Senate from the South since Reconstruction, expressed disgust with Trump's comment in the immediate aftermath of the violence that killed one woman, saying he had compromised his "moral authority."

But when asked about the President's version of the meeting, Scott said "it's who he has been."

