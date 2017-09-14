Story highlights King said he still believed there would be a wall

He said he thought Trump would end DACA on day one

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will have a hard time getting reelected if he doesn't stand firm on his uncompromising immigration campaign pledges, Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King said Thursday.

"A re-elect in 2020 would be very difficult for the President if amnesty goes with DACA and if a wall is not at least under robust construction by then," King said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront," referring to a reported deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that Democrats signaled Trump made with them Wednesday.

King added he believed Trump's accomplishments in these areas could also make the Republican majorities in the House and Senate vulnerable to Democratic takeover.

The Iowa Republican was an enthusiastic Trump supporter during the general election campaign, and his comments on Thursday reflected dismay from some corners of Trump's base, who have taken his recent overtures to Democrats as a sign he may not enact his promises to institute a crackdown on undocumented immigrants and build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

King said he does not believe Trump has changed his mind on the wall, but acknowledged Trump had "telegraphed a diminishment of the resolve" he had during the campaign.

