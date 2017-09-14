Story highlights
- Former Trump adviser Roger Stone said 'I very much look forward to testifying'
- The House intelligence panel had previously scheduled Stone to testify in July
(CNN)Roger Stone, a one-time adviser and frequent confidante of President Donald Trump, said Thursday he will testify before the House intelligence committee on September 26.
Stone said in a statement that he would testify in a closed session, though he had requested a public hearing.
He said that he was "anxious to correct a number of the misstatements by committee members, and that he had requested the panel release a transcript of the interview."
"I will voluntarily testify for the House intelligence committee on September 26," Stone said on a statement to CNN. "All 20 members of the committee will be present for the hearing. Although I have again called for an open public hearing in the interest of full transparency, the hearing is currently scheduled to be in a closed session. I have again asked for immediate release of the transcripts so that there will be no confusion or misinformation about my testimony. I very much look forward to testifying and I am anxious to correct a number of the misstatements by committee members regarding my activities in 2016."
The House intelligence panel had previously scheduled Stone to testify in July, but the hearing was postponed.
Stone has repeatedly said he wants to testify publicly. His comments about WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign have attracted the attention of Russia investigators, but Stone has insisted he did not talk to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange or collude with the Russians.
Stone is one of numerous officials close to Trump that the committee is interviewing as part of its probe into Russia's election meddling.
The panel is also interviewing Obama administration officials has part of a separate prove led by House intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes of California into the "unmasking" of Trump campaign officials.
A spokeswoman for Rep. Mike Conaway, who is leading the panel's Russia probe, did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee's ranking Democrat, declined to comment.