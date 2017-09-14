Story highlights Former Trump adviser Roger Stone said 'I very much look forward to testifying'

The House intelligence panel had previously scheduled Stone to testify in July

(CNN) Roger Stone, a one-time adviser and frequent confidante of President Donald Trump, said Thursday he will testify before the House intelligence committee on September 26.

Stone said in a statement that he would testify in a closed session, though he had requested a public hearing.

He said that he was "anxious to correct a number of the misstatements by committee members, and that he had requested the panel release a transcript of the interview."

"I will voluntarily testify for the House intelligence committee on September 26," Stone said on a statement to CNN. "All 20 members of the committee will be present for the hearing. Although I have again called for an open public hearing in the interest of full transparency, the hearing is currently scheduled to be in a closed session. I have again asked for immediate release of the transcripts so that there will be no confusion or misinformation about my testimony. I very much look forward to testifying and I am anxious to correct a number of the misstatements by committee members regarding my activities in 2016."

