Washington (CNN) Republican leaders in Congress were cautious Thursday morning to avoid admonishing their President for negotiating with Democrats, maintaining there's not yet a deal on immigration -- a sensitive political issue that has divided the GOP for decades.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Trump's meeting with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday night "was a discussion, not an agreement or a negotiation."

"First off, there's no agreement," the Wisconsin Republican said. "The President and the chief of staff called me from Air Force One today, to discuss what was discussed -- and it was a discussion, not an agreement or a negotiation."

Ryan said he's going to continue discussing with his fellow Republicans to find a proposal they can get behind.

"So what we're going to do is get our consensus, and we're having the conversations with our members right now," Ryan said. "While we negotiate a compromise -- which, there will be a compromise, we believe this will occur. And this compromise will include border security and enforcement so that we don't wind up with another DACA problem 10 years down the road."

