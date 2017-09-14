Harvard withdraws invitation to Chelsea Manning to be a visiting fellow

Story highlights Harvard JFK School withdraws offer to Manning, saying it was "a mistake"

Manning invite caused controversy among CIA director and former CIA deputy director

Washington (CNN) Harvard Kennedy School has rescinded its invitation to Chelsea Manning to be a visiting fellow at the school this fall, according to a statement from its dean, Douglas W. Elmendorf.

Its Institute of Politics had announced on Wednesday that Manning would be one of approximately 10 visiting fellows, but the school withdrew the offer early Friday morning following controversy.

Manning is still invited to spend a day at the Kennedy School and participate in a forum with students, but Elmendorf said in a statement that designating her as visiting fellow was "a mistake."

He said the school hadn't intended to honor her or "endorse any of her words or deeds, as we do not honor or endorse any Fellow."

"I see more clearly now that many people view a Visiting Fellow title as an honorific, so we should weigh that consideration when offering invitations," he stated.