Ex-CIA official resigns as Harvard fellow after Chelsea Manning appointment

Responding to Morell's resignation, Manning tweeted "good"

Washington (CNN) Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell has resigned as a senior fellow at Harvard University after the school announced Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst behind one of the largest leaks of classified information in history, would join the class of visiting fellows for the new academic year.

The office of Douglas Elmendorf, the dean of the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, confirmed to CNN that Morell had resigned his role. In a letter obtained by CBS News -- Morell is a contributor for the network -- Morell said he could not be part of an organization that "honors a convicted felon and leaker of classified information."

In leaving his role with Harvard's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Morell further explained in his letter that he felt he had an obligation to defend sensitive national security information and that the school's decision to appoint Manning as a fellow would "assist in her long-standing effort to legitimize the criminal path that she took to prominence."

Efforts by CNN to reach Morell were unsuccessful.

Manning was released from prison in May after then-President Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence.

