Senate candidate Roy Moore this year suggested 9/11 might have been punishment for US turning away from God

The Moore campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

(CNN) Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore suggested earlier this year that the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks might have happened because the US had distanced itself from God.

Moore, a hardline conservative running against fellow Republican and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange in a runoff primary race, made the comments in February during a speech at the Open Door Baptist Church, a video reviewed by CNN's KFile shows. Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama, quotes verses from the Old Testament's Book of Isaiah, which have been used by some fringe elements of Christianity to suggest that the Bible prophesied the attacks.

"Because you have despised His word and trust in perverseness and oppression, and say thereon ... therefore this iniquity will be to you as a breach ready to fall, swell out in a high wall, whose breaking cometh suddenly at an instance,'" Moore said, quoting Isaiah 30:12-13. Then he added: "Sounds a little bit like the Pentagon, whose breaking came suddenly at an instance, doesn't it?"

Moore, continued, "If you think that's coincidence, if you go to verse 25, 'there should be up on every high mountain and upon every hill rivers and streams of water in the day of the great slaughter when the towers will fall.' You know, we've suffered a lot in this country, maybe, just maybe, because we've distanced ourselves from the one that has it within his hands to heal this land."

Later in the same speech, Moore suggested God was upset at the United States because "we legitimize sodomy" and "legitimize abortion."

