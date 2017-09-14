Jimmy Carter defends Trump on DACA actions

Story highlights Carter said people should "give (Trump) credit" for not doing away with the program completely

The former president cited a long history of failed efforts to pass immigration reform

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's moves on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program found an unlikely defender Wednesday night: former President Jimmy Carter.

The Democratic former commander in chief told town hall attendees at Emory University to "give him credit" for not doing away with the deferred action program completely.

"To give Trump some due, he hasn't ended DACA yet," Carter said. "What he's said is he has given Congress six months to address the issue, which is long overdue."

"It's very difficult because when (President Barack) Obama had a Democratic House and Senate, he didn't do it," he added, pointing to a long history of failed -- and often bipartisan -- efforts to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

Carter suggested that a highly publicized six-month ultimatum might be what's needed to spur Congress to action.

Read More