Complaints pouring into National Center for Disaster Fraud

Story highlights Fraudsters are impersonating FEMA officials and asking hurricane victims for personal identifying information

The complaints also involve charity fraud, suspicious ads for inspectors and threats of disconnection of services

(CNN) Disaster fraud complaints are pouring into the National Center for Disaster Fraud in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and federal officials say they expect it to get much worse.

The center has already received more than 400 complaints, most of them involving allegations of people trying to defraud the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the center's acting director, Corey Amundsen.

The center is also getting complaints about fraudsters impersonating FEMA officials and asking hurricane victims for personal identifying information and money in order to receive FEMA funds.

Corey, along with four US attorneys from the impacted areas, held a conference call with reporters Thursday to discuss the center's efforts in combating fraud related to the recent hurricanes.

"The thing that makes this the most scary is the fact that we are not likely seeing the spike," Amundson said. "We expect the spike in fraud complaints to come months later after FEMA and the other federal agencies begin providing monetary assistance to the impacted areas."

Read More