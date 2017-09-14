Story highlights Democrats have decried the bill as overly broad

Washington (CNN) Even as Democrats and President Donald Trump near consensus on a deal to protect young undocumented immigrants, a bill being voted on in the House on Thursday reveals the deep divisions over immigration that remain on Capitol Hill.

Thursday morning, the House is voting on a bill that would empower the federal government to deport, detain and deny admission to the US to suspected and convicted gang members.

Republicans have pitched the bill as a common-sense way to crack down on violent transnational gangs like MS-13.

But Democrats have decried the bill as an overly broad attempt to give the government the power to criminalize virtually any immigrant or group of people helping them.

The fight is continued evidence of the sharp partisan divisions on immigration, with both sides accusing the other of bad faith in characterizing policies.

