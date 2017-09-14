(CNN) Hillary Clinton is no fan of the Electoral College.

"I think it needs to be eliminated," Clinton told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. "I'd like to see us move beyond it, yes."

Here's the thing: That ain't happening.

You wouldn't know that from listening to Democrats, who are absolutely up in arms following the second presidential election of the past five in which the winner of the popular vote didn't win the White House. (Both losers were Democrats.)

Here's a quick Electoral College Cliffs Notes: Basically, when you vote you aren't really voting for Donald Trump or Clinton. You are voting for an elector pledged to that person. So the actual election results aren't certified until the electors cast their votes -- after the election (as we think of it) is over.