Trump: 'The wall will come later'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday that one of the signature promises he made during his 2016 campaign -- building a wall along the US-Mexico border -- will come after a deal to help children brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

The shift, something many Trump campaign supporters would have thought to be unheard of while listening to Trump's white-hot rhetoric on immigrants during the 2016 campaign, shows the President's desire to strike a deal from the White House and his willingness to work with Democrats to do it.

"The wall will come later," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Florida to inspect damage wrought by Hurricane Irma.

Shouting over the engines of Marine One, Trump said his administration was "renovating ... massive sections" of the current barriers along the border, but that "the wall is going to be built (and) it will be funded a little bit later."

The comments come hours after the two top Democrats in Congress -- Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi -- announced that they had agreed to the framework for a deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants in the United States that would also include a border security package that did not fund the wall along the border. The agreement was struck over dinner of Chinese food and chocolate pie at the White House on Wednesday night.

