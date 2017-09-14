The volcanic temper of Donald Trump

(CNN) When Donald Trump found out that a special counsel had been appointed to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 election, the President went off.

"Almost immediately, Mr. Trump lobbed a volley of insults at Mr. Sessions, telling the attorney general it was his fault they were in the current situation. Mr. Trump told Mr. Sessions that choosing him to be attorney general was one of the worst decisions he had made, called him an 'idiot,' and said that he should resign."

Making the episode all the more painful? Trump and Sessions weren't alone in the meeting. Vice President Mike Pence, White House counsel Don McGahn and several other aides were present, according to the Times report.

This temper tantrum from Trump is not an isolated incident. Far from it.