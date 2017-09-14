Story highlights Republicans -- including Donald Trump -- have set their sites on passing tax reform

However, the President is signaling he's willing cut a deal with Democrats

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, stung by Republicans' failure to pass a party line vote on health care reform earlier this year, said Thursday that he expects -- and will court -- Democratic support for tax reform.

But the work with Democrats could come at a cost: Republicans were not eager Thursday to go along with Trump's planned immigration deal, and some of his more conservative followers said the President's shift went against all he campaigned for.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump said if Republicans are "unable to stick together, then I am going to have to get a little help from the Democrats."

