Story highlights Trump heads to Florida's gulf coast

He will survey damage from Hurricane Irma

Fort Myers, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump returns to the storm-swept American South on Thursday, this time to the Gulf coast of Florida where Hurricane Irma raged last weekend.

In the Naples and Fort Myers area, Trump is expected to receive updates on recovery efforts from state and local authorities as well as view damage caused by the monster storm.

The White House said first lady Melania Trump would accompany her husband, as will Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

It's Trump's third such trip after a historic pair of late-summer storms made landfall seven months into his term. He made two stops in Texas after Hurricane Harvey spurred widespread flooding in and around Houston. White House officials say Trump also plans to visit the devastated US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico soon.

Throughout the storms, Trump has been eager to project a high level of federal competence, and to avoid pitfalls made by some of his predecessors in the face of natural disasters. In striking a deal with Democrats last week Trump secured billions of dollars in federal disaster relief funding, though the affected states will ultimately require exponentially more help down the road.

