Trump signs resolution condemning white supremacy

Story highlights Trump signed the joint resolution condemning white supremacy and honoring Heather Heyer

On Thursday, he again blamed both sides for the violence in Charlottesville

Washington (CNN) Hours after he returned to rhetoric equating violence from white supremacists with those protesting them, the White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump signed a resolution condemning white supremacy.

In the White House statement, Trump said he opposed bigotry in all forms.

"No matter the color of our skin or our ethnic heritage, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God," Trump said.

Congress passed the resolution earlier this week, pushing Trump to put his signature on something expressly singling out white supremacy for condemnation. The White House said in response to the resolution's passage that Trump would "absolutely" sign it, and looked forward to the opportunity.

The resolution condemned the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month and "white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and other hate groups."

