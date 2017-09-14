Democrats try ideas before policy. Can it work?

(CNN) Something weird is happening in Democratic politics.

On Wednesday in Washington, Sen. Bernie Sanders debuted a very big, wildly ambitious piece of legislation. Dozens of approving activists, plus a handful of its impressive legion of Senate cosponsors, almost all of them potential presidential candidates, turned out for the unveiling.

But the scene wasn't the thing. The bill was. Sanders' "Medicare for all Act of 2017," the latest edition of his single-payer health care plan, outshone all the political star power in the room -- the headlining Vermont senator included.

When a party is so roundly beaten as the Democrats, leveled at all levels of government, there is an inclination to fixate on certain characters in their tragedy. Or comedy. The Democrats in 2017 never seem to stray too far from either. So it was rare, if only for a few hours, to see the politicians recede into the politics.

A different kind of politics.

