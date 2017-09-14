Story highlights Schumer's comments came after he and Pelosi dined with Trump

'He likes us. He likes me, anyway."

Washington (CNN) New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the chamber's top Democrat, said in off-the-cuff remarks picked up by a Senate floor microphone Thursday that President Donald Trump "likes us," seeming to refer to the President's recent deals with him and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

"He likes us. He likes me anyway," Schumer said. It was not clear who he was speaking to when he appeared to describe his interactions with the President. "Here's what I told him. I said, 'Mr. President, you're much better off if you can sometimes step right and sometimes step left. If you have to step just in one direction, you're boxed.'"

Trump has come under fire from conservatives frustrated by his dealmaking with the Democrats.

Schumer hit an optimistic note, saying, "It's going to work out, and it'll make us more productive too."

The comments from Schumer came the day after he and Pelosi dined with Trump at the White House on Chinese food. Once the dinner was over, the pair of Democratic leaders released a statement announcing a potential agreement on enshrining protections for young undocumented immigrants into law, "excluding" Trump's proposed US-Mexico border wall.

Read More