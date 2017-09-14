Trump, Schumer and Pelosi: The in crowd

Story highlights Michael D'Antonio: President Trump's low approval rating has forced him to compromise with Democrats

GOP leaders failed to get him the political wins that he needed to legitimize his ability to govern, writes D'Antonio

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) A new administration in Washington is something like a new high school freshman class. They arrive full of energy and ambition, but in a short time the system reveals who is who, and the sorting begins.

In the case of the Trump administration, the "troublemaking" kids -- Stephen Bannon, Sebastian Gorka, Michael Flynn and others -- formed a clique with the President that made life hard for everyone, including him. But now they are gone, and he has found new friends named Sen. Charles "Chuck" Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who may help him to apply himself to the work at hand.

Sen. Schumer is, like Trump, a New Yorker who can talk tough and doesn't take it personally when others do, too. Rep. Pelosi is also a big city politician who doesn't mind a scrap. Although they are both Democrats -- the sort many Republicans consider denizens of the Dark Side -- they are practical-minded politicians who understand they lead the minority in Congress.

They also may understand Trump better than the Republican leaders who have failed to deliver for the President on Capitol Hill.

Schumer, who has known Trump for decades and received campaign donations from him , understands that the man once known as The Donald is first and foremost a self-promoter. He did build a skyscraper in Manhattan and some golf courses and hotels around the country, but throughout his life his main construction project has been his own image.