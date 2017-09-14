Costello: At Berkeley, don't feed the provocateurs

Story highlights Carol Costello: The University of California at Berkeley has become a lightning rod

Many would blame Donald Trump, but political provocateurs bear much responsibility

(CNN) High drama at the University of California at Berkeley tonight. Ben Shapiro is set to speak -- a conservative lightning rod -- in a powder keg.

That's what Berkeley seems to becomes when a conservative speaker is invited to campus.

The university is establishing a "closed perimeter" around Shapiro's speech. Any violence will be met with police force. And (sigh) the university will provide counseling services for anyone who "is offended."

"The whole thing is insane," Shapiro told me. "If you disagree with me, I'm a Nazi, let's riot."

Shapiro says protest groups have distributed posters labeling him a white supremacist, despite the fact that the hate-tracking group, the Anti-Defamation League, determined Shapiro was among the most targeted by white supremacists last year.

