Why ESPN has to stand up for Jemele Hill

Story highlights Errol Louis: It's good that ESPN stands by its anchor Jamele Hill, despite Trump administration call for her firing

But ESPN should go further in face of this bullying: forcefully defend the free speech rights of its employees, he says

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The White House's outrageous suggestion that ESPN sports anchor Jemele Hill should be fired for calling President Donald Trump on Twitter a "white supremacist" was reckless and probably futile. Hours after Trump's spokeswoman Sarah Sanders termed Hill's Twitter comments "a fireable offense," Hill was back on the air at ESPN, hosting the 6 p.m. show as usual.

Beyond the pale as it is, the overreach by the White House is wholly in keeping with Donald Trump's long history of suing, insulting or otherwise trying to punish journalists who say or write things he doesn't like.

Hill's tweet was harsh and to the point. "Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists," she said. That's an oversimplification of Trump's long, troubled history of lending verbal aid and comfort to racists and extremists.

From his years of promoting the racially tinged lie of birtherism to his string of inconsistent statements about ex-KKK leader David Duke and his equivocations about the torchlight march by racists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which one person died and many were injured, Trump has given us all reason to be concerned about his relationship to the poisonous ideology of white supremacy. I began calling it out publicly during the campaign.

JUST WATCHED White House: ESPN host's tweets 'a fireable offense' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH White House: ESPN host's tweets 'a fireable offense' 07:43

But a public discussion is more complex than any serious observer -- especially Hill, a sports commentator -- can cram into 140 characters. If a topic is serious enough to take up with an audience of thousands, it's serious enough to approach with care and conviction.