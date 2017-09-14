Aung San Suu Kyi is neglecting her moral responsibility

Charu Lata Hogg is an associate fellow of the Asia program at Chatham House, an independent foreign affairs think tank based in London. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) Over the past three weeks photographs of anguished, starving and desperate Rohingya Muslims have shocked readers as hundreds of thousands have fled the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state, streaming into neighboring Bangladesh.

Another image, that of an impassive Aung San Suu Kyi -- Myanmar's de facto leader -- has also entered the public debate, raising the question: Why doesn't the Nobel Peace laureate speak out?

It is hard to know her motivation; political calculation could well be at the core of Suu Kyi's silence. Be that as it may, she remains an elected political leader in Myanmar with a moral obligation to address abuses against the minority Rohingya Muslims.

She commands the reverence and respect of the majority ethnic Burman population and has the authority to shape political opinion significantly. She can also work, as she has done in the past, with her international supporters to exercise their political leverage on the Myanmar military and use her privileged position with them to ensure pressure on the armed forces, resulting in an end to the atrocities being committed against the Rohingya.

