Aung San Suu Kyi is neglecting her moral responsibility

Charu Lata Hogg is an associate fellow of the Asia program at Chatham House, an independent foreign affairs think tank based in London. The opinions in this article belong to the author. This article has been updated to reflect recent news events.

(CNN) Over the past three weeks photographs of anguished, starving and desperate Rohingya Muslims have shocked readers as hundreds of thousands have fled the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state, streaming into neighboring Bangladesh.

This week, Aung San Suu Kyi, the state councillor of Myanmar, broke her studied silence to speak out in a televised address from capital Naypyidaw. In classic political speak, she avoided any criticism of the military, pressed the need to gather more evidence and diminished the Rohingya issue, touted as one of the biggest humanitarian crises of today.

If her motivation for her silence was unclear, her speech has exposed that political calculation is at the core of her position. Be that as it may, she remains an elected political leader in Myanmar with a moral obligation to address abuses against the minority Rohingya Muslims.

She commands the reverence and respect of the majority ethnic Burman population and has the authority to shape political opinion significantly. She can also work, as she has done in the past, with her international supporters to exercise their political leverage on the Myanmar military and use her privileged position with them to ensure pressure on the armed forces, resulting in an end to the atrocities being committed against the Rohingya.

Read More