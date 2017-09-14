F1: How crashing out helps win races

Breaking News

Lewis Hamilton (left) and Sebastian Vettel have been engaged in one of most exciting championship battles of recent years.
Vettel vs. Hamilton

Click through the gallery to see how the 2017 Formula One season has played out.
The German took the checkered flag at the season opener in Melbourne leaving Hamilton and the Briton's new Mercedes teammate -- Valtteri Bottas -- trailing in his wake.

Drivers' title race after round 1
Vettel 25 points
Hamilton 18 points
Bottas 15 points
Melbourne: First blood to Vettel

Drivers' title race after round 1
Vettel 25 points
Hamilton 18 points
Bottas 15 points
Hamilton pats his Mercedes car after it propelled him to victory at the Shanghai International Circuit. It was his fifth career win in China and saw the Briton draw level on points with Vettel who came home second. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third.

Drivers' title race after round 2
Vettel 43 points
Hamilton 43 points
Bottas 23 points
Shanghai: Hamilton fights back

Drivers' title race after round 2
Vettel 43 points
Hamilton 43 points
Bottas 23 points
Vettel prevailed in Bahrain after Bottas had claimed a maiden pole in qualifying. During the race Hamilton was handed a five-second stop-go penalty for holding up Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane. Vettel took full advantage eventually cruising to a comfortable win.

Drivers' title race after round 3
Vettel 68 points
Hamilton 61 points
Bottas 38 points
Sakhir: Vettel shines under the lights

Drivers' title race after round 3
Vettel 68 points
Hamilton 61 points
Bottas 38 points
After claiming a first-ever pole in Bahrain, Bottas (far right) soared to a maiden F1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix. A fast start enabled the Finn to overtake the two Ferraris at the front of the grid. Vettel chased Bottas hard all the way to the line to claim second. Hamilton finished fourth.

Drivers' title race after round 4
Vettel 86 points
Hamilton 73 points
Bottas 63 points
Sochi: Bottas scores maiden win

Drivers' title race after round 4
Vettel 86 points
Hamilton 73 points
Bottas 63 points
After missing out on a podium in Russia, Hamilton roared back to the top step at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton was overtaken by Vettel at the start but Hamilton fought back, dramatically overtaking his title rival later in the race to take the checkered flag. Red Bull's Ricciardo took third -- his first podium of the season after Bottas suffered an engine failure.

Drivers' title race after round 5
Vettel 104 points
Hamilton 98 points
Bottas 63 points
Barcelona: Hamilton reigns in Spain

Drivers' title race after round 5
Vettel 104 points
Hamilton 98 points
Bottas 63 points
Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first pole in nine years at Saturday's qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix but it was the German who prevailed in the race after the Finn had led in the early stages. Vettel assumed the lead after pitting slightly later than the Finn and never looked back. Ricciardo finished third with Bottas fourth. Hamilton, meanwhile, who had started 13th on the grid, finished the race in sixth.

Drivers' title race after round 6
Vettel 129 points
Hamilton 104 points
Bottas 75 points
Monte Carlo: Vettel takes third win of season

Drivers' title race after round 6
Vettel 129 points
Hamilton 104 points
Bottas 75 points
After a disappointing showing at Monaco, Hamilton produced a driving masterclass in Montreal. In qualifying, he took his 65th career pole -- equaling Ayrton Senna's mark -- before bossing the race, crossing the line 20 seconds ahead of teammate Bottas while Ricciardo pipped Vettel to third.

Drivers' title race after round 7
Vettel 141 points
Hamilton 129 points
Bottas 93 points
Montreal: Hamilton cuts Vettel's lead

Drivers' title race after round 7
Vettel 141 points
Hamilton 129 points
Bottas 93 points
A chaotic race in Azerbaijan saw both Vettel and Hamilton miss the podium for the first time in 2017. The pair clashed on track during a Safety Car period from which Ricciardo ultimately profited. The Aussie's unlikely win was the fifth of his career, while Williams' teenager driver Lance Stroll (right) took third to become the youngest F1 rookie ever to make the podium.

Drivers' title race after round 8
Vettel 153 points
Hamilton 139 points
Bottas 111 points
Baku: Stroll makes history as title rivals clash

Drivers' title race after round 8
Vettel 153 points
Hamilton 139 points
Bottas 111 points
Bottas gave another example of why Mercedes chose him to replace Nico Rosberg at the German team. The Finn dominated the Austrian Grand Prix weekend -- qualifying in pole before keeping Vettel at bay in the race. Hamilton who started from eighth on the grid battled back to fourth.

Drivers' title race after round 9
Vettel 171 points
Hamilton 151 points
Bottas 136 points
Spielberg: Bottas scores second win

Drivers' title race after round 9
Vettel 171 points
Hamilton 151 points
Bottas 136 points
Hamilton was simply unstoppable at the British Grand Prix, qualifying more than half-a-second quicker than the Ferraris before delighting home fans with a commanding win. Both Vettel and teammate Raikkonen suffered punctures late in the race. Raikkonen recovered to finish third, but Vettel could only manage seventh, slashing his championship lead over Hamilton to a single point.

Drivers' title race after round 10
Vettel 177 points
Hamilton 176 points
Bottas 154 points
Silverstone: Hamilton dominates home race


Drivers' title race after round 10
Vettel 177 points
Hamilton 176 points
Bottas 154 points
Another race, another twist as this time Ferrari took the honors with Vettel leading teammate Raikkonen home, followed by the two Mercedes. Hamilton finished fourth after letting Bottas through for the final podium spot -- the Finn had let the Brit past earlier in what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid to chase down the two Ferraris.

Drivers' title race after round 11
Vettel 202 points
Hamilton 188 points
Bottas 169 points
Budapest: Vettel bounces back

Drivers' title race after round 11
Vettel 202 points
Hamilton 188 points
Bottas 169 points
Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record of 68 at the Belgian Grand Prix and then fended off a challenge from Vettel in the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag and his third career victory at Spa Francorchamps.

Drivers' title race after round 12
Vettel 220 points
Hamilton 213 points
Bottas 179 points
Spa: Hamilton makes F1 history

Drivers' title race after round 12
Vettel 220 points
Hamilton 213 points
Bottas 179 points
After trailing Vettel all season, Hamilton finally got his nose in front in the drivers' championship showing a zen-like composure at the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari, however, had a weekend to forget on home soil. A poor qualifying in wet conditions was followed by a frustrating race. Vettel did squeak onto the podium behind the Mercedes duo, but his title lead had slipped away.

Drivers' title race after round 13
Hamilton 238 points
Vettel 235 points
Bottas 197 points
Monza: Hamilton wins in Ferrari's back yard

Drivers' title race after round 13
Hamilton 238 points
Vettel 235 points
Bottas 197 points
Story highlights

  • Sleep scientists help F1 drivers with jet lag
  • F1 teams have five races in six weeks
  • Professor Steven Lockley also advises NASA

(CNN)Formula One drivers are famed for their jet-set lifestyles, but all that traveling around can catch up with them if they're not careful.

The F1 paddock cover around 100,000 miles over the course of the season and how a driver prepares for all that time on the road can play an crucial role in the outcome of races on the track.
This weekend's Singapore Grand Prix signals the start of a particularly grueling period for the teams with five grands prix in six weeks -- three in Asia followed by two races in North America with the US Grand Prix taking place on October 22 before the F1 circus travels to Mexico a week later.
    In a bid to help their drivers crash out in bed rather than in a race teams turn to sleep scientists like Steven Lockley who ensure their stars are at their mental peak of their powers when the lights go out.
    "If you are healthy you can't really get too much sleep and the more you get the better you perform -- it's been pretty well proven," Lockley, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, told CNN's The Circuit.
    "F1 drivers are looking for every edge, every advantage and sleep is one of the tools they can use to make sure they are at optimal performance."
    Circadian clock

    In Singapore, keeping jet lag at bay isn't too problematic -- the evening race allows drivers to stick to European time.
    "They end up going to bed at 3-4 a.m. Singapore time and get up about noon there," Lockley says.
    But for the races that follow in Malaysia and Japan, longer, more complex plans are required.
    "We start shifting them to the new time zone before they leave, so they get a head start and then managing their light/dark cycles which is a key synchronizer of circadian clocks.
    "So when to see light but also when to avoid light -- wearing sunglasses becomes an important component," Lockley added.
    Sunglasses: &quot;Sometimes it&#39;s the plan, sometimes it&#39;s for style,&quot; says sleep expert Steven Lockley.
    Sunglasses: "Sometimes it's the plan, sometimes it's for style," says sleep expert Steven Lockley.
    "We also use melatonin which is good at helping you shift your clock and we manage caffeine use so it's being used optimally to help alertness, but minimizing the negative impacts on sleep."
    Lockley provides his expertise to F1 through Hintsa Performance, a consultancy that work with several drivers on the grid, tending to all aspects of their health, from mental and physical well being to nutrition and recovery.
    Their team of coaches apply the philosophy of its late founder, and former McLaren team doctor, Aki Hintsa, who was a highly respected and much-loved figure in the F1 paddock.
    Lewis Hamilton, who worked with Hintsa at McLaren, has spoken glowingly about the Finn's positive influence. Reigning world champion Nico Rosberg also credits Lockley's guidance with helping him clinch the 2016 title.
    "I always struggled so much in all the years with sleeping when I got to different time zones ... it took so much energy from me," Rosberg explained earlier this year.
    But by following Lockley's advice of making small adjustments ahead of races, the German's fortunes were transformed.
    "I just had that little bit extra capacity and brain power, you know, and energy left for the crucial moments. Anything extra you can bring to the table is going to help you in that moment and that's part of why I won the world championship."

    Speedsters and spacemen

    Lockley has spent almost 25 years studying sleep and along with F1's elite counts astronauts among his clients.
    "Through our work, NASA are putting new multi LED lights on the International Space Station so they can change the intensity and the color of the light to help with alertness when we want them to be performing well or to calm the brain before sleep."
    Steven Lockley is helping astronauts work and rest better on the International Space Station.
    Steven Lockley is helping astronauts work and rest better on the International Space Station.
    Other more down-to-earth professions are also beginning to benefit from his expertise -- notably police, firefighters, doctors and nurses whose body clocks are routinely under siege from night shifts and long working hours.
    Scientists already know a lot about these "all-nighters," as Lockley calls them, but the effects of chronic sleep loss are only just starting to be better understood.
    "We didn't realize until recently that this chronic sleep loss builds up pretty quickly and that's a problem for most of us -- that, and the impacts on long-term health, increasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer, is key," Lockley said.
    "You can build up quite quickly what's termed as a chronic sleep debt. Even within a couple of weeks if you're only sleeping six hours a night you can be as bad as someone who has been awake for 24 hours straight.
    "We know that even eight hours a night isn't enough to maintain performance day-to-day ... there is no one walking around that does well after five or six hours of sleep, even though they might claim to. When you measure them objectively you find that they are still performing poorly."

    Fast asleep

    With Lockley's sleep plans to hand, few drivers will have any problem getting their eight hours in this weekend. Some spend even longer in bed -- Force India's rising star Esteban Ocon says he sleeps for 12 hours!
    "What I have noticed, even before I was involved, is that sleep is being prioritized -- the drivers sleep a long time," Lockley said.
    "They know that they need to sleep well ... the drivers are wanting to sleep eight, nine, 10 hours a night because they know it makes such a big difference. They are, if you like, good advocates for sleep. They realize its importance and prioritize it in their planning."
    Planning is the key word here, whether you're an F1 driver, an astronaut or even a holidaymaker heading off on a long-haul flight.
    "The direction of travel -- and how well you adapt -- depends on your internal clock. Three quarters of us have a clock longer than 24 hours which means we find it easier traveling west, whereas a quarter of people actually find it easier to travel east," says Lockley, whose jet lag advice will shortly be available on an app called Timeshifter.
    "Knowing whether you are a morning type of an evening type is a good start. Think about your direction of travel and plan your trip accordingly. Start to shift before you go. If you're going west, go to bed a bit later for a couple of days before. If you're going east go to bed earlier."
    Red Bull Racing&#39;s Max Verstappen gets some shut-eye at Spa-Francorchamps.
    Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen gets some shut-eye at Spa-Francorchamps.
    But what about Lockley? Does he ever suffer from jet lag?
    "The jet-lag guy can't have jet lag so I plan and follow the program when I travel. My wife and I traveled to Australia for the first time about 10 years ago and that was the first time she really believed I knew what I was talking about!" he says.
    "That was the proof of the pudding."
    The 2017 Singapore Grand Prix takes place on Sunday September 17