Studies show that alternate-nostril breathing can lower heart rate and blood pressure

(CNN) Alternate-nostril breathing has hit the big time.

"Have you tried that? I would highly recommend it," former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday on "Anderson Cooper 360."

Never heard of it? Cooper also wanted to know what it was. So Clinton demonstrated.

"You breathe through one (nostril), and you hold it, and you exhale through the other, and you keep going," she explained. "I can only say, based on my personal experience, that if you're sitting cross-legged on the yoga mat and you're doing it and you're really trying to inhale and hold it and then have a long exhale, it is very relaxing."

Clinton describes the practice on page 27 of her newly released memoir, "What Happened," as a key way to recover from the stress of losing a lifelong dream of becoming President.

