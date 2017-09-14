Two hunger-striking teachers go on trial in Turkey

(CNN) Two incarcerated Turkish academics who have been on hunger strike for the last six months appeared in an Ankara court on Thursday charged with terror-related offenses.

Gulmen and Ozakca were remanded in custody in May and charged with ties to the radical leftist DHKP-C group -- which has been designated a terrorist organization in the country.

File photograph of former primary school teacher Semih Ozakca, right, and academic Nuriye Gulmen, left, demonstrating in May.

Lawyers detained

Days before the two academics appeared in court, Turkish authorities issued detention warrants for their lawyers, who have been accused of "being members of a terrorist organization," according to local daily newspaper Hurriyet

"Shortly before their first hearing, they were left without lawyers amid an already existing restriction on lawyer visits," Ozakca's wife Esra told Hurriyet. "They were the lawyers who followed the case since the beginning."

Leaflets bearing pictures of the two hunger-strikers are seen on a street after a support demonstration in the Turkish capital of Ankara on June 3.

Warrants were issued on Tuesday for 18 lawyers from the two law offices representing the academics, a lawyer also involved in the pair's defense told Reuters

Around 250 people died standing up to the soldiers who took part in the uprising, and thousands of alleged plotters were rounded up the next day. Erdogan says exiled former ally Fethullah Gulen was behind the attempt, a charge the US-based cleric has denied

Erdogan's purge

European Union officials expressed concern over the government's clampdown of civil liberties during a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu in Brussels in July.

"We have witnessed a worrying pattern of imprisonments of large numbers of members of the democratic opposition, journalists and human rights defenders," said EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini.

Cavusoglu responded, saying that "We should distinguish between 'real journalists' and 'pseudo-journalists' who help terrorist activities." He added that those who were involved the coup last year should "face the sentences that are necessary."

More than 169,000 people have faced "judicial action" ranging from travel restrictions and detentions to arrest warrants since the coup attempt, according to state media outlet Anadolu, citing the Justice Ministry.

That figure includes the ongoing high-profile Cumhuriyet newspaper trial , in which six journalists and managers from one of the country's last remaining opposition publications remain imprisoned on charges of supporting various terror organizations operating in Turkey.

Seven others from the paper who had also been indicted were released under judicial supervision in July.

But the trial -- which many observers are calling a crucial test of press freedom -- continues for their colleagues who were denied release by an Istanbul court on Monday.

After evaluating the demands, the court board ruled Akin Atalay, Ahmet Sik, Kadri Gursel, Mehmet Murat Sabuncu, Ahmet Kemal Aydogdu and Yusuf Emre Iper should remain under arrest until more evidence is presented. The next hearing in that case is due to take place on September 25.