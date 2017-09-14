'Mother!' review: Jennifer Lawrence thriller doesn't deliver

(CNN) According to writer-director Darren Aronofsky, "Mother!" bubbled out as a response to the madness of the times. That burst of inspiration, however, translates into self-indulgence, as this gothic thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence descends from intrigue into irritation and eventually ennui.

Creepy and surreal, the movie will have its admirers, particularly in its rumination about the tortured nature of producing art and loving an artist, as well as its underlying commentary about relationships in general. (Some have dubbed the movie a "relationship thriller," which mostly sounds like the marketing department throwing up its hands in surrender.)

At the same time, "Mother!'s" most provocative, bordering on repellant elements don't have the impact they're intended to deliver, as the last third careens off the rails, making the two-hour film feel, finally, like a long, tedious sit.

Those who go into "Mother!" with expectations of a conventional thriller, or a psychological one, should be forewarned. Even comparisons to horror movies by directors known for their ambition, like "Rosemary's Baby" or "The Shining," don't quite cut it, as Aronofsky -- having directed "Black Swan" and "The Wrestler" -- has essentially cast bankable stars in what feels like an experimental indie film.

Given the confined space the movie also owes a debt to theater, as the story claustrophobically unfolds in a remote, over-sized house with creaky stairs. Lawrence's unnamed woman is determined to remake the home into "a paradise" for her husband (Javier Bardem), a blocked writer/poet to whom she defers.

