Larry King reveals lung cancer diagnosis

(CNN) Larry King has gone public with a recent cancer diagnosis.

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, King's rep said the legendary talk show host was "diagnosed with stage 1 Adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer through a routine chest examination."

"He immediately underwent a successful surgery to remove the upper lobe and lymph node," the rep added. "Larry returned to work two weeks later, having just celebrated his 60th year in broadcasting. He looks forward to working for another 60 years and thanks everyone for their well wishes!"

"Part of the checkup is a chest X-ray and that is the protocol," King said. "I do it every year, it's always normal. Then the doctor says, 'I see a little spot here. Let's do a CAT scan.'"

