Harrison Ford breaks silence on Carrie Fisher

He hasn't read Fisher's book

(CNN) Fans may have pored over the details of Carrie Fisher's affair with Harrison Ford in her last book, but he didn't.

Turns our Ford hasn't read it.

Fisher, who died in December shortly after the book's release, revealed that she carried on a relationship with Harrison on the set of the now iconic 1977 film.

Fisher was 19 when she landed the breakthrough role of Princess Leia. Ford, then 33, was married to Mary Marquardt, with whom he had two children.

