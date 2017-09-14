Story highlights Bloys talked about the show at his alma mater

No date has been set yet for the final season

(CNN) "Game of Thrones" looks to be serious about avoiding spoilers.

During a recent talk at his alma mater, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said the show is taking measures avoid revealing its ending.

"I know in 'Game of Thrones,' the ending, they're going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens," Bloys said in a recording of his Moravian College speech released and first reported by The Morning Call

"You have to do that on a long show. Because when you're shooting something, people know," he added. "They're going to shoot multiple versions so that there's no real definitive answer until the end."

HBO announced last year that the hit series would end with Season 8.

