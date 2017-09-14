Photos: Growing celebrity families Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo and singer Adam Levine are expecting their second child. The couple married in 2014 and are the parents of a daughter, Dusty Rose, born in September 2016. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014.

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June.

Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.

Model Eniko Parrish and her comedian husband Kevin Hart announced in May that they are expecting their first child together, a boy. Hart has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announced in May that they are expecting their first child. The couple married in April 2015.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara welcomed daughter Siena Princess Wilson on April 28. Ciara announced the birth on Instagram.

Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child. The couple announced their engagement in December.

Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced in April that they are expecting their first child in October 2017.

Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden "Sagon" Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his Instagram account.

George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June. They are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.

Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer announced on Instagram she is pregnant with twins.

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. Son Beau Dean was born in April and joined the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.