CNN 10 - September 15, 2017

If you have credit in the U.S., you might have recently had your information stolen in a massive data breach. In today's show, find out what happened and what you can do about it. We're also covering North Korea's response to recent U.N. sanctions, and we're exploring why NASA is bringing its Cassini mission to a fiery end.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What Category hurricane was Irma when it first made landfall on Cudjoe Key in Florida, packing wind speeds of 130 miles per hour?

2. What nation was recently struck by a magnitude 8.1 earthquake that was felt hundreds of miles away in places like Guatemala City?

3. Monday marked the anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history. In what year did it take place?

4. What city on Florida's Atlantic coast saw a record storm surge as a result of Hurricane Irma?

5. Leaders in what nation are considering a ban on sales of gas-powered vehicles, though such a change might take decades?

6. What 15-member branch of the United Nations voted unanimously this week to impose new sanctions on North Korea?

7. The U.S. government estimates that Hurricane Irma destroyed 25 percent and damaged 65 percent of all buildings on what string of American islands?

8. Hery Rajaonarimampianina, who has the longest name of any current world leader, is the president of what country?

9. As reported on Thursday's show, a recent medical study suggests that a risk factor for early death is what common activity?

10. Name the company that is one of the three major credit reporting agencies and that recently reported a data breach that could affect 143 million people in the U.S.

