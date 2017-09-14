Rights groups accuse Myanmar of 'ethnic cleansing' in Rohingya crackdown

Story highlights Amnesty: More than 80 Rohingya sites set ablaze in orchestrated campaign

Up to 400,000 Rohingya have reportedly fled to Bangladesh to escape violence

(CNN) A day after Amnesty International accused Myanmar's military of deliberately torching Muslim-minority Rohingya villages near the Bangladesh border in a campaign of "ethnic cleansing," another rights group is leveling the same charge.

"Our field research backs what the satellite imagery has indicated -- that the Burmese military is directly responsible for the mass burning of Rohingya villages in northern Rakhine State," Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch said Friday. Myanmar was formerly known as Burma.

"The United Nations and member countries should urgently impose measures on the Burmese government to stop these atrocities and end the forced flight of Rohingya from Burma," Robertson said.

Up to 400,000 Rohingya -- of which, about 60 percent are children -- have fled to Bangladesh since August 25 to escape the latest wave of violence, UNICEF, the UN agency overseeing children, said in a statement Thursday.

Human Rights Watch released new satellite imagery and sensory data showing that 62 villages in northern Rakhine state were targeted by arson attacks between August 25, when the military's operation against alleged Rohingya militants began, and September 14.